RRR star Jr NTR gets included in Oscars 2023 prediction list for Best Actor, fans go gaga over it

Jr NTR

SS Rajamouli's latest blockbuster RRR is setting new records, and Jr NTR is rewriting history. Tarak who played the role of Komaram Bheem in the epic film is being considered one of the worthy contenders for the Best Actor race for Oscars 2023.

Hollywood's magazine Variety included Jr NTR in the Best Actor prediction list for Oscars 2023. Other names on the list include popular personalities like Nicholas Cage, Chris Evans, Adam Sandler, Tom Hanks and Cassey Affleck. The magazine even included SS Rajamouli as the Best Director in the prediction list. This is a proud moment for India, as RRR has amazed the global audience.

Here's the tweet

Jr NTR fans are celebrating this feat as a treat, and they are already rooting for him to be included in the race of Oscars. A fan wrote, "Proud moment for #JrNTR fans Congratulations Thalaiva @tarak9999 #NTRNominatedForOscar2023 #NTRgoesglobal." Another fan wrote, "#TheVariety has listed #JrNTR as one of the contestants for The Oscars 2023. Enormous feat by Tarak with #RRR." A netizen wrote, "Pride Of Indian Cinema @tarak9999 M A S S S U P E R OF THE COUNTRY."

Here are some reactions

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the period action extravaganza RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leading roles has found wide acceptance in the Western audience who can't stop going gaga over the Telugu blockbuster. Now, popular Hollywood director Edgar Wright is the latest to join the RRR bandwagon.

Edgar Wright, who has helmed critically and commercially acclaimed films like Baby Driver, Last Night In Soho, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Shaun of the Dead among others, took to Twitter on the early morning of Sunday, August 14 (as per the Indian time) and shared that he has recently watched RRR and called it 'an absolute blast'.

After much appreciation from Hollywood, RRR is being called the safest bet for India's chance at the Oscars next year for lifting the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, previously known as Best Foreign Language Film.