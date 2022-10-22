RRR star Jr NTR fans in Japan break down after meeting him, video goes viral

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Jr. NTR is now in Japan to promote his movie RRR there. The movie's cast, including co-star Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli, have also gone with him. The movie, a worldwide hit, had a much-anticipated lead-up to its premiere in the country. Fans of the actor can be seen crying and breaking down after seeing him in a recent video that has surfaced online.

Viral Bhayani shared the video and, it is captioned, “NTR Jr's fandom breaks boundaries! His fans were emotional to see their favourite star in Japan for #RRR promotions.”

Fans can be seen in the video taking selfies and taking his autograph. A fan wearing a t-shirt with NTR's face on it breaks down in tears and wipes them away in one moment when she sees the actor. Another image captures several fans sobbing as they approach NTR for a photo.

In another video shared online, Tarak looked surprised after he received a huge letter from the waitress at the hotel. The laminated letter consists of handwritten notes from his fans, expressing their love for the star. Tarak accepted the token of appreciation and even interacted with the lady. The video will certainly make you proud of the fact that you're Tarak's fan.

Ram made his loyal fan base in Japan since 2009's Rajamouli directed Magadheera. The fandom has gone sky-high with RRR, and Charan's fans can't get enough of the actor. This is quite evident that Ram Charan has won hearts across borders. His style, his actions and his demeanour have been most spoken about and loved globally.

Recently, RRR was shown in a packed cinema house in the USA. As expected the audience was hooting, dancing on Naatu Naatu, and clapping during the action scene. After the movie ended, SS Rajamouli made a surprise entry into the auditorium. His presence enthralled the audience, and they welcomed the master director with loud applause. On the work front, Jr NTR will next be seen in Koratala Siva's #NTR30. Later, he will also be seen with KGF director Prashanth Neel's #NTR31