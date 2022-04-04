RRR: SS Rajamouli's film crosses Dangal in USA, becomes second biggest Indian grosser after Baahubali 2

SS Rajamouli's RRR has crossed Dangal and Padmavat in the USA, to become the No.2 Indian movie behind Baahubali 2.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been hitting the news headlines ever since the film was released. The film broke many box office records with its earnings. It has now become the second Indian movie second-biggest Indian grosser after Baahubali 2 in the USA.

Film tracker Ramesh Bala on Monday tweeted, “#RRR has crossed #Dangal and #Padmavat in the USA, to become No.2 Indian movie behind #Baahubali2.”

Meanwhile, S.S. Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad, who is the writer for blockbusters like 'Bhajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Baahubali', and the recent sensation 'RRR' has opened up about multiple issues related to the movie.

In a recent interview, Vijayendra Prasad revealed that he has started exploring possibilities of a probable sequel for the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer 'RRR'. "Some ideas popped up, as I started exploring the possible sequel. Everybody liked it too. If God is willing, it may happen sometime later", the writer said.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has caused a riot at the global box office. Starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles, the period-action extravaganza has brought glory to the Indian cinemas as promised by the 'RRR' team before the release on March 25.

With terrific performances, breath taking action set pieces, emotional music, and gripping screenplay, 'RRR' has emerged as a worldwide success raking in the moolah from the Indian box office and overseas territories also. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal extended cameos, the film has reaffirmed SS Rajamouli's name among the greatest filmmakers of the country.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayan had shared on his Twitter handle on Sunday, April 3, that the film has already collected Rs 819 crores within nine days of its release till Saturday, April 2. He wrote, "#RRRMovie WW Box Office ENTERS ₹800 cr club in just 9 days. Week 1 - ₹ 709.36 cr Week 2 Day 1 - ₹ 41.53 cr Day 2 - ₹ 68.17 cr Total - ₹ 819.06 cr".