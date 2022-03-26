RRR: SS Rajamouli's film is the master 'storyteller's masterpiece', says megastar Chiranjeevi

It seems megastar Chiranjeevi is impressed with SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ as he has called the film ‘masterpiece.’ He has showered praises on the ‘RRR’ team. He took to Twitter and praised the entire team.

The ‘Acharya’ actor, on Friday, tweeted, "RRR is the Master Storyteller`s Master Piece !! A Glowing & Mind-blowing testimony to @ssrajamouli ‘s Unparalleled Cinematic vision! Hats off to the Entire Team!! @RRRmovie", as he tags Ram Charan, NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and others. Also Read: RRR: S.S. Rajamouli's film to make Rs 600-700 crore at box office, says trade analyst Karan Taurani

SS Rajamouli brought two powerhouse talented actors, Jr NTR aka Tarak and Ram Charan together, for his magnum vision. In the film, we see how Bheem (Jr NTR) and Raju (Ram Charan) go from being best friends to enemies to friends again. However, in real-life, both actors come from distinctive backgrounds, and before the movie, there was a rivalry between them.

In a conversation with Anupama Chopra, Tarak confessed the fact that has been a rivalry of three decades among them, but now after completing the film, they have become friends. "Two actors, coming from different families... I don't know if should say this or not... but there is 30-35 odd years of rivalry between the families...and today we're doing this film. Tarak further added, "We are rivals, but we are friends too. So our rivalry is very positive."

The actor further questioned the trend of multi-starrer and asked, "When was the last big collaboration between two big stars in Hindi... Karan Arjun? But now we see this cross-pollination happening, and this needs to happen." Jr NTR, Ram Charan believes that RRR will re-ignite the trend of multi-starrer in cinemas. Jr NTR aslo asserted that we need to bring artists from various parts of our country to make one big Indian film industry, and for him, language is not a barrier.



