RRR: SS Rajamouli's film hits double-century on day 1, earns Rs 223 crore worldwide

SS Rajamouli did it again, he should be considered as the greatest storyteller of this generation. His latest epic-drama RRR has created Tsunami at the global box office, as the film has earned a whopping Rs 236 crores (gross) on day 1. Sounds so unreal, right? Well, that's the result of Rajamouli's magnum vision. He along with Ram Charan and Jr NTR has brought the glory of Indian cinema back. Literally, Rajamouli is competing with himself, as his latest film has dethroned his own last blockbuster Bahubali 2 in opening day figures.

Let's share some accurate figures here

Not only in India, but the film is also smashing records in the overseas markets and how. In Australia, RRR overtook The Batman. Till now, the overseas collection stands at Rs 69 crores. Isn't it amazing? When it comes to India, the film has earned Rs 156 crores from all the languages. From North India, it earned Rs 25 crores, from Andhra Pradesh it earned Rs 75 crores, from Nizzam it earned Rs 27.5 crore, Rs 10 crores from Tamil Nadu, Rs 4 crores from Kerala, and 14.5 crores from Karnataka (gross collections).

Jr NTR, the star of 'RRR,' is stunned and overwhelmed by the overwhelming support for his latest film. The film has performed admirably at the box office, as well as in the hearts of viewers who have praised the film and its performances.Reacting to fans' love, Jr NTR took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank You, each and every one, for your unwavering love. Your love, admiration and support is what keeps me going...Enjoy the visual spectacle that is #RRRMovie.”

Allu Arjun, the star of 'Pushpa', took to Twitter to praise SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' team. He lauded the outstanding performances, referring to Alia Bhatt as 'our sweetest.' He published a series of tweets about it and wrote, “Hearty Congratulations to the Entire team of #RRR . What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for the vision. Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & careers best performance. My Respect & love to my bava… power house.”