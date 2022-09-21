RRR: SS Rajamouli reacts to claims that Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer shows British in poor light

RRR-SS Rajamouli/File photos

There is no doubt that SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the most talked-about films of 2022. Not only in India, but the film also found widespread appreciation in the West with cine buffs and Hollywood artists including prominent personalities all joining the chorus in praising the film for its action, direction and performances, among other things. And while the film has been appreciated across the globe, it has left some in the UK irked over its portrayal of Britishers as the villains.

Now, SS Rajamouli has reacted to the claims of portraying the British as villains in his blockbuster hit film RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. SS Rajamouli noted that RRR found success in Britain even after the above-mentioned claims adding that it was because the Britishers looked at it as a story and not as a history lesson.

As per a report in Indian Express, SS Rajamouli while addressing a Q&A session after the RRR screening in the US, said, "At the beginning of the film you see the disclaimer card. Even if you miss it, it's not a history lesson. It’s a story. The audience in general understands it. If a British is playing the villain, they understand that I am not saying all the Britishers are villains. If my heroes are Indians, they understand that all Indians are heroes." The filmmaker added, "In this film, a particular guy is a villain and a particular guy is a hero. They automatically understand. They may not be knowledgeable about everything but their emotional intelligence is very high. Once we understand that as a storyteller, we don't have to worry about other peripheral things."

SS Rajamouli's RRR, which was in the race to be picked as India's official entry to Oscars 2023 lost the nomination to Pan Nalin's Gujarati film Chhello Show. However, all is not lost. Variance Films, the US distributor for RRR, has invited the Academy to consider the period-action film in all categories for Oscars 2023. The US distributor has decided to launch a full campaign for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, calling on the 10,000 members of the Academy to consider voting for the Telugu-language film in all categories.

According to a report in Variety, RRR will be submitted in the following categories: Best Picture, Director (S.S. Rajamouli), Original Screenplay (Rajamouli and V. Vijayendra Prasad), Lead Actor (for both Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt), Original Song (Naatu Naatu), Original Score (M.M. Keeravaani), Cinematography, Production Design, Film Editing, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, and Sound and Visual Effects.

On the work front, the filmmaker's next project will be an action-adventure led by Mahesh Babu.