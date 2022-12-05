Search icon
RRR: SS Rajamouli's film wins Best International Picture at Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards

The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer period-action extravaganza has now strengthened its chances of picking multiple Oscar nominations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 09:53 PM IST

RRR/File photo

Directed by SS Rajamouli and starring the two Telugu superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, RRR has hugely impressed the western audience and critics. The period-action extravaganza continues its victory march in the United States as now, the film has won Best International Picture at the Atlanta Film Critics Circle awards.

Last week, the maverick filmmaker himself won the Best Director award at New York Film Critics Circle Awards announced on Friday, December 2. This strengthens the chances of RRR picking up multiple nominations at the 95th Academy Awards next year, which will be presented next year on March 12.

Although RRR wasn't selected to represent India in the Best International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards, the film's US distributors Variance Films has mounted a substantial campaign to have the film recognised in the major categories, including Best Picture and Best Director among others.

As part of the same campaign, multiple RRR screenings are being held in various US cities. When the film was screened in Chicago on November 12, Rajamouli announced that the sequel is in development as he said, "My father is a story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he's working on the story".

The Baahubali series director had also hinted about the sequel at the RRR success party in the first week of April after the film's theatrical release in March. The filmmaker had then said, "For me, it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it’ll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That’ll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have."

