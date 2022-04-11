RRR: SS Rajamouli opens up on crossing Rs 1000 crore with his second film

Within 16 days of its worldwide release, Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has surpassed the coveted 1000 crore club. With this, 'RRR' becomes the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time, and Rajamouli now has three movies in the Top 10 list of Indian films globally.

'RRR,' starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan, is a fictional period drama about two early twentieth-century Indian liberation fighters. The film was praised for its massive cinematic scale, action, and drama, and it even found an audience in areas like the United Kingdom.

Reacting to this, SS Rajamouli said, “The biggest want of a storyteller is to have the maximum number of listeners to listen to his story. I’m grateful, humbled and overwhelmed that I have not just one but two such films that received the kind of reception they did and entered the 1000 crore club. The success of both ‘Baahubali 2’ and ‘RRR’ has reiterated that a film based on human emotions can cut geographical boundaries and translate beyond the language.”

'RRR' has hit the box office worldwide like a tsunami, and now there's no stopping it. With a pan-India cast, the visual spectacle has brought back the glory of Indian cinema thereby bringing the audience back to cinema halls across India.

Set in 1920, 'RRR' delves into the unrecorded period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both revolutionaries chose to disappear before joining the fight for India's independence. The film has uncovered a historical blind spot for a cinematic spectacle, as there appear to be no records of what transpired in the lives of these freedom warriors when they were away from home. The film, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, was released in theatres on March 25.