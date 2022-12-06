Search icon
RRR: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan's film wins Spotlight award from Hollywood Critics Association

RRR continues its winning streak in the United States as this is the third award for the Telugu blockbuster in Hollywood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

RRR/File photo

The Telugu blockbuster RRR continues its victory march in the United States of America as now, the entire cast and crew of the SS Rajamouli directorial, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has been awarded the special Spotlight Award from the Hollywood Critics Association.

Reacting to the same, the official Twitter handle of RRR tweeted, "We RRR elated...The cast and crew of #RRRMovie bags the prestigious HCA Spotlight Winner Award! We'd like to thank the @HCAcritics jury for recognising #RRRMovie!". The post has gone viral on social media.

This is the third straight win for the film as last week, SS Rajamouli was named the Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, and last night, RRR was named the Best International Picture at the Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards. These victories have strengthened the film's chances of earning multiple nominations at the Academy Awards next year.

In July earlier this year, RRR was named the runner-up at the Hollywood Critics Association Mid-season awards losing out to Everything Everywhere All At Once. However, the Indian film defeated Hollywood heavyweights like The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick to win the second-best title.

READ | RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad reveals he was 'disappointed' when the film was not picked as India's entry to Oscars

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records of what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.

The astonishing action sequences, gripping storyline, brilliant performances, emotional music, stupendous direction, powerful music and background score, and obviously, the amazing Naatu Naatu dance sequence are the reasons behind the film's blockbuster success worldwide.

