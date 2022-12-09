Search icon
RRR: SS Rajamouli's film bags multiple nominations at HCA Creative Arts Awards

The Hollywood Critics Association is organising the HCA Creative Arts for the first time in 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 08:45 PM IST

RRR/File photo

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the period action extravaganza RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has dazzled the Hollywood audience and critics in an unprecedented way and continues to enjoy massive success in the West. After winning the Spotlight Award from Hollywood Critics Association (HCA), the Telugu film has now been nominated for four HCA Creative Arts Awards.

The inaugural HCA Creative Arts Awards announced its nominations on Thursday, November 8, and RRR has been nominated in four categories including Best Editing, Best VFX, Best Original Song, and Best Stunts. The awards will take place on February 17 next year.

Reacting to this achievement, the official Twitter handle of RRR wrote, "Elated to be nominated for 4 #HCACreativeArtsAwards! We thank the jury for recognising our film. Here's to hoping for the best @HCAcritics #RRRMovie #RRR".

On December 15, the Hollywood Critics Association will announce nominations for the sixth annual HCA Film Awards, which will take place on February 24. There are strong chances that the SS Rajamouli directorial will bag major nominations at the HCA Film Awards as well.

READ | RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer is the only Indian film in IMDb's list of top 50 films of 2022

This is the third straight win for the film as SS Rajamouli has already been named the Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, and RRR was named the Best International Picture at the Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards. These victories have strengthened the film's chances of earning multiple nominations at the Academy Awards next year.

In July earlier this year, RRR was named the runner-up at the Hollywood Critics Association Mid-season awards losing out to Everything Everywhere All At Once. However, the Indian film defeated Hollywood heavyweights like The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick to win the second-best title.

