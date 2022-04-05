RRR: SS Rajamouli grooves to viral hit 'Naatu Naatu' at film's success party - WATCH

Directed by SS Rajamouli and starring superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leading roles, 'RRR' is smashing all the records at the box office with each passing day since its release on March 25. Producer Dil Raju, who had acquired the film's distribution rights in the Nizam region, hosted a grand success party for the 'RRR' team in Hyderabad on the night of Monday, April 4.

At the event, SS Rajamouli fulfilled his promise and danced to his film's viral sensation 'Naatu Naatu' with director Anil Ravipudi. Sharing the video of the two filmmakers on its official Instagram handle, the 'RRR' team wrote, "Our Director @ssrajamouli fulfilled the promise he made to @jrntr in @anilravipudi’s interview. #RRRMovie. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU", adding a bunch of emojis including the ones for fire and water, symbolising Charan and Tarak's characters in the film respectively.

During one of the promotional interviews with director Anil Ravipudi, Rajamouli had promised Jr NTR that he would dance to the song 'Naatu Naatu' after the film's blockbuster success. The director, known lovingly in the Telugu film industry as 'Jakkanna', completed his promise at the success party lastnight.



READ | RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli attend film's success party, see viral videos

Talking about 'Naatu Naatu', the track composed by M. M. Keeravani had become a blockbuster hit across the five languages it has released in. In Hindi, it is called 'Naacho Naacho' and even Aamir Khan was seen shaking his leg to it at the 'RRR' promotional event in Delhi.

The original song video in the film features Ram Charan and Jr NTR grooving to the track with extraordinary and brilliant dancing steps choreographed by Prem Rakshith. Other tracks in the film such as 'Raamam Raaghavam', 'Dosti', and 'Komuram Bheemudo' have also turned out to be hugely popular among the masses.