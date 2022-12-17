RRR: SS Rajamouli's film beats Rajinikanth starrer Muthu to become highest-grossing Indian movie in Japan

RRR/File photo

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR continues to smash records at the global box office. After setting the domestic box office on fire, the pan-India epic movie RRR has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian movie in Japan. In the process, RRR has gone past Rajinikanth starrer Muthu after a gap of 24 years.

Released this November in Japan, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer raked in more than JPY 410 million or approximately Rs 25 crore at the Japanese box office. The Rajinikanth starrer Muthu earned JPY 400 million (Rs 22 crore 30 lakh) when it was released there in 1998.

The official Twitter handle of RRR shared this achievement with a post that read, "Delighted to share that #RRRMovie is now the highest-grossing film with the highest footfall for an Indian film in Japan! Thank you for all the love you showered on our stars and director ever since the film's release."

Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR had recently visited Japan to promote the movie ahead of its theatrical release there. The movie has grossed more than Rs 1,200 crore worldwide ever since its release in March this year, becoming the second highest-grossing Indian film of the year behind Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2.

Rajamouli's period action extravaganza RRR is literally ruling the world if the spate of recognitions coming its way is any indication. The Telugu film has secured double nominations at the Golden Globe Awards and has also earned awards at various critics' choice awards in Hollywood.



Rajamouli enjoys the distinction of helming two of the three top-grossing Indian movies in Japan`s box-office history, as the third film on the list is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with JPY 300 million (Rs 16 crore 73 lakh). Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots (JPY 170 million), Sridevi's English Vinglish (JPY 130 million), Akshay Kumar's PadMan (JPY 90 million), Aamir's Dangal (JPY 80 million), and Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning (JPY 75 million) are the next films in the list.