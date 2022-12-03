RRR: SS Rajamouli bags Best Director trophy at New York Critics Circle awards for Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer

SS Rajamouli- RRR

SS Rajamouli's latest blockbuster period-action drama RRR continues its victory march at the international level. After winning the masses in his home, and breaking several records overseas, SS Rajamouli got honoured with the Best Director award too.

Yes, our master filmmaker got awarded as the 'Best Director' at the New York Critics Circle Awards 2022. Trade expert Ramesh Bala broke the news on Twitter and wrote, "Dir @ssrajamouli wins Best Director for #RRR at the New York Critics Circle awards. Big honor. Congratulations."

Here's the tweet

Dir @ssrajamouli wins Best Director for #RRR at the New York Critics Circle awards.



Big honor.



Congratulations https://t.co/A5Rt0Arbwi — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 3, 2022

As per Variety, the New York Critics Circle awards is one of the first critics’ groups, announced its winners on Friday morning with Todd Field’s Tár from Focus Features taking the top prize for best film. A24 led the tally for all studios with four wins. Cate Blanchett won two awards for Tár, earning best actress for her turn as a controversial German composer This marks her second win from the group after Blue Jasmine (2013), for which she won her second acting Oscar (after 2004’s The Aviator).

Although RRR wasn’t selected to represent India in the international feature category, Variance Films has scaled a significant campaign for the film, to be recognized in the general categories which even include best picture.

SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the roles of Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, has attained another remarkable feat as it has become the only Indian film to make it to the list of top 50 films of 2022, released by IMDb on Friday, December 2.

The Internet Movie Database has released a video showing snippets from their top 50 films and captioned the three minutes-and-twenty four-seconds clip, "IMDb presents this supercut tribute to our favorite films of 2022!". The video was also shared on IMDb's Twitter page with the caption, "A look back at 2022 through our favorite lens".

The Twitter handle of RRR acknowledged this appreciation and quote tweeted the video with the caption, "Thank you @IMDB!! Glad to see #RRRMovie makes it to your list of the world’s top 50 films in 2022." The video has spread like a wildfire on the social media platform.