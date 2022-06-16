RRR: Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse producer Christopher Miller applauds SS Rajamouli's film

RRR

SS Rajamouli's latest blockbuster RRR continues to woo the audience, and leave a significant mark in the west. For weeks we are hearing praises about Ram Charan-Jr NTR's epic film from international writers and filmmakers, and now another name has been added to the list. Spider-Man into Spider-Verse and The Lego Movie director Christopher Miller is a new fan of the film, and he has shared his view about the film.

Miller took his views to Twitter, and he called Rajamouli's vision epic and entertaining enough to sit through the runtime of 3 hours. Christopher said, "RRR is over-the-top ridiculous insanity and it is AMAZING. It’s like Michael Bay and Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Chow teamed up to make a movie. It was 3 hours long but it could have been 4 hours and I would’ve still enjoyed it."

Here's the tweet

RRR is over-the-top ridiculous insanity and it is AMAZING. It’s like Michael Bay and Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Chow teamed up to make a movie. It was 3 hours long but it could have been 4 hours and I would’ve still enjoyed it. pic.twitter.com/gjTbBFJdg8 — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) June 14, 2022

Since its digital release on Netflix, RRR has been garnering rave reviews from various Hollywood celebrities. Jackson Lanzing, who has written titles such as Captain America and Batman Beyond has also showered praises about the film. Jackson's subtle yet impactful praise of the film was duly noted by the film's official Twitter handle which quote-tweeted him and thanked him for his kind words.

Jackson Lanzing hopped on to his Twitter handle Tuesday to share a GIF of Ram Charan from the film. In the tweet, he wrote, "Hey Jackson, was RRR the best time you've ever had at the movies?" Me: (followed by Ram Charan's GIF of giving a thumbs up). Jackson meant to imply he thoroughly enjoyed watching RRR.

Here's the tweet

“Hey Jackson, was RRR the best time you’ve ever had at the movies?”



Me: pic.twitter.com/dtseZUY5TX — (@JacksonLanzing) June 14, 2022

Set in the 1920s, RRR is a fictional tale based on two of India's revolutionary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. This fictional narrative takes us on a journey of friendship on how the course of history would have changed if these two freedom fighters would have met during their self-imposed exile.