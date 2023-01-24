RRR song Naatu Naatu bags Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, first for an Indian film; Chhello Show misses out

Ram Charan and Jr NTR in Naatu Naatu

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has created history by becoming the first-ever Indian feature film to secure an Oscar nomination outside the Best International Feature Film category. The Telugu blockbuster has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards, it was announced on Tuesday evening. The award ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on March 12.

Naatu Naatu is a dance song picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film’s lead stars. It has been composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The song created waves when it won the Best Original Song at the Golden Globes and become a frontrunner for the Oscars.

RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is a fictionalized tale of two real-life revolutionaries. The period action-drama minted over Rs 1100 crore worldwide and was a critical success as well. It found fame in the West upon its digital release on Netflix and then became a cult classic there, winning praise from Hollywood stalwarts like James Gunn and Danny DeVito.

RRR was being considered a prime contender for the Oscars having won a number of awards in the run-up to the big night, including a Golden Globe for Best Original Song (for Naatu Naatu), a first for any Indian film.

The film, however, missed out on being nominated in the Best Picture category. It had been speculated to earn a nomination in the category given its immense popularity but in the end, seemed to have narrowly missed out.

Gujarati film Chhello Show, India’s official entry at the Oscars, also missed out by not making it to the final five list of nominees in the Best International Feature Film category. The Pan Nalin film, also known as Last Film Show, had been selected ahead of RRR in a controversial move.