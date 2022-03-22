'RRR': Shooting Ram Charan's intro was the scariest part, says SS Rajamouli

It is difficult to compare S.S. Rajamouli to other directors when it comes to writing goosebump-inducing introductions for his heroes.

Now that 'RRR' will hit the screens in a couple of days, Rajamouli opens up about Ram Charan's introductory shot in the ready-to-release movie 'RRR'. Rajamouli, along with NTR and Ram Charan at the iconic Howrah Bridge for the promotions on Wednesday, had spoken about shooting for a monumental shot in the movie.

"Ram Charan's intro was one of the scariest shots in 'RRR'. It has people as many as 1,000 marching towards Ram Charan, ready to attack him. That shot was so high-voltage, just to imagine", Rajamouli explained. The 'Baahubali' director said, "That adrenaline rush when 1,000 people gang up against one guy, is emoted with such a great effort".

Rajamouli continued, "I was scared during the shot, as Ram Charan wasn`t visible in the dust and among 1,000 people. But, thank goodness, he completed the shot unscathed", Rajamouli recalls. On the other hand, NTR's intro is expected to leave everyone on a high adrenaline rush, as it has an emotional connection as well.

'RRR' will release on March 25 across the world in multiple languages.