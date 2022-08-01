RRR: Seth Rogen, his mom turn fans for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, check out viral tweet

Photo credit/Instagram

Even months after its premiere, RRR continues to grab attention and receive a tonne of love and acclaim. Earlier, S. S. Rajamouli expressed amazement at the positive reception the film had in the West; now, it has another supporter. Sandy Rogen now enjoys the movie as well, according to Seth Rogen's mother, who tweeted about it.

Seth told us to watch this movie on Netflix called"RRR" . Well I highly recommend it. 3 hours . — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) July 31, 2022

Recently, SS Rajamouli stepped forward in support of promoting Dhanush's Hollywood debut film The Gray Man, and during a promotional event, the Baahubali director opened up about RRR getting rave reviews in the West. At first, Rajamouli openly confessed that he is 'angry' with Netflix for only acquiring the Hindi version, and ignoring the other four languages- including the original Telugu version. "I’m actually angry with Netflix because they took only the Hindi version, and not the rest of the four (languages). So, I have a complaint against them. But yes, I was surprised with the reception from the West."

The Magadheera director continued by saying that he was surprised by the strong positive reception from the West, "A good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn’t think I could make a film for Western sensibilities. I never believed in myself. So, when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it and word-of-mouth started increasing when critics started giving good reviews… I was really, really surprised and it wouldn’t have been possible without Netflix, and for that, I have great regard for them.”

The Russo Brothers and Indian director S.S. Rajamouli, known for their action-packed extravaganzas The Gray Man and RRR respectively, are the brains behind the most recent examples of this trend. Recently, they discussed what inspires fans all across the world via a virtual meet. After the meeting, the Russo brothers took to Twitter and praised the Indian filmmaker. He tweeted, "Such an honor getting to meet THE great S.S. Rajamouli… " SS Rajamouli replied, "The honour and pleasure are mine.. It was a great interaction. Looking forward to meet and learn a bit of your craft." RRR is available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on ZEE5.