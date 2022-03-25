RRR review: KRK compares SS Rajamouli's film to Ram Gopal Verma's 'Aag', gets brutally trolled

Self-critic Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK has slammed director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' that hit theatres on Friday (March 25). Calling Ram Charan and Jr Ntr starrer "a south masala film without head and feet", KRK tweeted that the film is "sh*t" and tagged it as "worst film ever made In India."

He further wrote in his tweet that the film is not just a "mistake" but a "crime", adding that director "SS Rajamouli should be jailed for minimum 6 months for making this crap film" with a budget of over ₹600 crore.

He even went on to compare SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' to Ram Gopal Verma's 'Aag', which history has it, was a massive flop at the box office.

"Film #RRR is full time south Masala film without head and feet," KRK tweeted. "Sir @ssrajamouli you are killing my all senses. My all knowledge has become Zero today. Kaise Kar lete ho sir? Maza Hi Aa Gaya sir. Every director makes his Aag and #RRR is your AAG," KRK wrote in another tweet.

"Film #RRR is that shit film, which has never made before in the history of Indian cinema. This film destroys the brain cells of a human being to make him alive dead. It is the worst film ever made In India. Thugs of Hindustan is Mughal E Azam compare to this crap. 0* from me," read another tweet by self-critic Kamal Rashid Khan.

"I can’t call it mistake but I will call it biggest crime. Director #Rajamouli should be jailed for minimum 6 months for making this crap film #RRR with ₹600Cr budget," KRK tweeted.

Soon after KRK slammed 'RRR', netizens took to the micro-blogging site to brutally troll him. A section of Twitter users asked how much he had been paid to give a negative review of the film.

"Krk u don't know to make a movie r u don't know how to watch the movie and u became a critic, RRR is a blockbuster movie ur the first and last who spoke negatively about RRR," wrote a Twitter user.

"Everyone knows what you commented on Bahubali-2 and what happened later. We understand that the impact of South cinema on Bollywood is huge. Then Bahubali-1&2 now RRR next KGF-2. You people just count the records, we can't help in this regards," tweeted yet another user. "Paise nahi miley kya," wrote another. "

Set in 1920, 'RRR' has opened to a positive response with the audience lauding Ram Charan and Jr NTR's spectacular performances.

RRR explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes. Also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film hit theatres on March 25.