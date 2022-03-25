RRR review: KRK slams SS Rajamouli's film, says director should be jailed for 'worst film ever made'

After multiple delays due to covid, director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR', starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was finally released in cinemas on Friday (March 25). The film opened to a massive response with several theatres across the country fully booked in advance. Meanwhile, the audience has been hailing Ram Charan and Jr NTR's performances in the film and tagging SS Rajamouli as one of the most talented directors in Indian cinema.

In the meantime, the one person who has stood out of the crowd and slammed the film left, right and centre is self-critic Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK.

KRK slammed director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' and called it the "worst film ever made In India." Stating that 'RRR' is a 'sh*t' film, KRK tweeted on Friday morning that SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is nothing but "a south masala film without head and feet."

Further talking about how much he disliked the film, KRK wrote in a tweet that director "SS Rajamouli should be jailed for minimum 6 months for making this crap film" with a budget of over ₹600 crore. He also mentioned that the film is not just a "mistake" but a "crime" Rajamouli has committed by making.

"Film #RRR is full time south Masala film without head and feet," KRK tweeted. "Sir @ssrajamouli you are killing my all senses. My all knowledge has become Zero today. Kaise Kar lete ho sir? Maza Hi Aa Gaya sir. Every director makes his Aag and #RRR is your AAG," KRK wrote in another tweet.

"Film #RRR is that shit film, which has never made before in the history of Indian cinema. This film destroys the brain cells of a human being to make him alive dead. It is the worst film ever made In India. Thugs of Hindustan is Mughal E Azam compare to this crap. 0* from me," read another tweet by self-critic Kamal Rashid Khan.

"I can’t call it mistake but I will call it biggest crime. Director #Rajamouli should be jailed for minimum 6 months for making this crap film #RRR with ₹600Cr budget," KRK tweeted.

'RRR' includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments.