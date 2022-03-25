RRR review: Jr NTR amazes moviegoers with his terrific performance, fans hail Tarak as next pan-India star

Emerging as the man of the masses, NTR Jr roars in S S Rajamouli's 'RRR', which was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on Friday (March 25). Going down in history as Jr NTR's first pan-India film, 'RRR' offers viewers a chance to live in the larger-than-life world created by director SS Rajamouli. The audience in theatres welcomed Tarak to the pan-India space of movies with an uproarious response to his portrayal of Komaram Bheem.

"#JrNTR is New 'Craze' in India now! #RRR," tweeted a fan. "Next Pan India Star #JrNTR #RRR ! No Doubt @tarak9999! Shocking & Terrific Performance by him in #RRRMovie! Clap Worthy," tweeted another Twitter user. "Terrific performance by Junior NTR in #RRR Movie," tweeted yet another fan. "One word FANTABULOUS

Grand Welcome to @tarak9999 into Bollywood #RRR #RRRTakeOver #JrNTR," wrote yet another Twitter user.

#JrNTR is New ‘ Craze ’ in India now ! #RRR — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) March 25, 2022

Terrific performance by Junior NTR in #RRR Movie #JrNTR In his @tarak9999 in

RRR Interviews. RRR Movie pic.twitter.com/KdW4BTDplq — CRAZY BOY (@VinuthNayaka7) March 25, 2022



Set in 1920, 'RRR' explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India.

Tarak hits a different gear as he is seen channelling angst as Bheem, performing action sequences and delivering dialogue in four languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. He also sparks bromance with Ram and their song 'Naacho' that has inspired a viral dance fever.

SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes. Also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film hit theatres on March 25.