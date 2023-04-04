RRR records over 1 million footfalls in Japan, SS Rajamouli expresses gratitude as he says 'Arigato Guzaimasu'

RRR/Twitter

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR and directed by SS Rajamouli, India's first Oscar-winning full-length feature-film RRR continues to set new records even a year after its theatrical release. Set in 1920, the period action blockbuster has now recorded over 1 million footfalls in Japan.

The official Twitter handle of the film shared the announcement poster with the tweet, "#RRRMovie records 1 Million+ footfall in 164 days and continues its rocking run #RRRinJapan. Rajamouli also reacted to the heartening news, tweeting, "Showered with 1 million hugs from Japanese fans...Arigato Guzaimasu....#RRRinJapan". Arigato Guzaimasu in Japanese means Thank you.

Several Japanese fans took to the comments section and congratulated the filmmaker. One of them replied, "I can't express enough gratitude for your incredible film RRR. It's a miracle on screen that transcends language and culture, burns spirits, and touches all hearts. I eagerly look forward to your future work and wish you good health. I hope that you will visit Japan again one day!" while another added, "RRR is Big Bang to me! Let me take this occasion to say thank you. Thank you for bringing and sending such an impressive movie into the world! I'm looking forward to your continued success and coming back to Japan. With the biggest love and respect!".

#RRRMovie records 1 Million footfall in 164 Days and continues its rocking run #RRRinJapan. pic.twitter.com/1nKvXbXUTN — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 4, 2023

Showered with 1 Million hugs from japanese fans.. Arigato Guzaimasu.. #RRRinJapan — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 4, 2023

Released in October 2022 in Japan, RRR became the highest-grossing Indian film with the highest footfalls in Japan within two months when it surpassed the Rajinikanth-starrer Muthu, which had earned JPY 400 million (Rs 22 crore 30 lakh) during its theatrical run there in 1998. The film has grossed over $10 million in the foreign nation. The filmmaker and the two superstars had visited the foreign nation to promote the film ahead of its release.

SS Rajamouli enjoys the distinction of helming two of the three top-grossing Indian movies in Japan's box-office history, as the third film on the list is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with JPY 300 million (Rs 16 crore 73 lakh). Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots (JPY 170 million), Sridevi's English Vinglish (JPY 130 million), Akshay Kumar's PadMan (JPY 90 million), Aamir's Dangal (JPY 80 million), and Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning (JPY 75 million) are the next five films in the list.



