RRR: Ratna Pathak Shah calls SS Rajamouli's film 'regressive', adds 'we don't like criticism, our egos hurt'

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leading roles, SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza RRR is the second-highest-grossing film of the year and has been earning multiple accolades at the film awards in the west, including two nominations at the Golden Globes and five nominations at the Critics Choice awards.

However, there have been some people who have shared their negative opinions about the SS Rajamouli directorial, and the latest among them is the veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah, who is known for sharing her opinions on national and societal issues. The Kapoor & Sons actress called the Telugu actioner 'regressive'.

The actress was speaking at a book launch event on Saturday, December 17, where she said, "Films like RRR are so popular today. But it's a regressive film. It looks backward while we should look forward. We just feel whatever we are doing is good because we are part of the mother of democracy - India. Until filmmakers will not see their work critically, we will have to watch films like RRR. But we don't like criticism. Our ego gets hurt, This atmosphere is created by so many big people and unfortunately, we have accepted it."



For the unversed, RRR is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem essayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The film explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records of what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.

The astonishing action sequences, gripping storyline, brilliant performances, emotional music, stupendous direction, powerful music and background score, and obviously, the amazing Naatu Naatu dance sequence are the reasons behind the film's blockbuster success worldwide.