RRR: Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela enjoys husband's film in theatre, video goes viral - WATCH

'RRR', S. S. Rajamouli's magnum opus starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the leading roles has finally released worldwide on March 25 after facing several delays and the early reviews suggest that the much-awaited period-action drama is nothing less than a masterpiece. The 'RRR' fever has gripped the entire nation including Upasana Konidela, Ram Charan's wife.

Upasana watched the film's premiere show with crazy fans in Hyderabad and she was seen fully enjoying the powerful performance of her husband. In the video shared on Twitter, she can be seen throwing papers in the air as the popular song 'Naatu Naatu' from the film is heard in the background. The clip has gone viral on the micro-blogging platform.

For the unversed, Upasana Konidela is the granddaughter of Prathap C. Reddy, who founded the multinational hospital chain Apollo Hospitals and Upasana serves as the Vice-Chairperson of the Apollo Foundation, the CSR arm of the medical chain. She has been married to Ram Charan, often called the Mega Power Star, since 2012.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan also watched an early morning show of his movie at Sri Bhramaramba theatre in Hyderabad with his fans. The photos of him gathered by a massive crowd outside the cinema hall, as he greets them with utmost humility, have gone viral on social media.



Ram Charan is being widely appreciated for his performance as the freedom fighter Alluri Sitaram Raju in the film, while Jr. NTR plays revolutionary Komaram Bheem in Rajamouli's film that marks the filmmaker's return to cinemas after five years post the phenomenal success of the two 'Baahubali' films. The movie is a fictional story inspired by the life of both the freedom fighters Raju and Bheem. Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also star in the big-budget action extravaganza poised to create records at the box office.