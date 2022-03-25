RRR: Ram Charan watches film with his fans in theatre, photos go VIRAL - See

SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated magnum opus 'RRR' finally hit the theatres today, March 25, after multiple delays due to the outbreak of covid-19. Starring actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively, the early reviews of the film have been positive.

Such is the craze around 'RRR' that ardent fans have created massive hoardings of their favourite stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and even SS Rajamouli to express their love for the movie. The pictures floating online is a testament to the audience's love and affection towards the film and the actors.

While history has been witness to the fact that fans leave no stone unturned in expressing their love for the stars they worship, this time around it was time for the actor to shower some love to his fans.

Yes, we are talking about superstar Ram Charan who watched an early morning show of his movie at Sri Bhramaramba theatre in Hyderabad with his fans. The 'RRR' star, who is being hailed as the man of the moment and the actor on whose brawny shoulders the film rests, looked suave in a black shirt and denim as he waved at the crowd gathered outside the cinema hall.

The photos of Ram Charan gathered by a massive crowd outside the cinema hall, as he greets them with utmost humility, have gone viral on social media.

Check out the photos below:

'RRR' also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special yet pivotal roles.

Set in 1920, 'RRR' explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.