RRR: Ram Charan says SS Rajamouli’s film becoming ‘No 1 worldwide’ was unexpected

Ram Charna’s latest film ‘RRR’ has been ruling the box office with its collection, the actor recently gifted gold coins to all technicians who worked on SS Rajamouli’s film. The film has managed to earn the number 1 tag at the global box office on its first opening weekend.

The actor has now opened up about the success of the film and said that he never expected that ‘RRR’ will be a super hit, in a recent interview. He also talked about his experience of working with his father Chiranjeevi in ‘Acharya.’

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is a fiction film that revolves around the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama (played by Ram Charan). Apart from Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, the film features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. According to Hindustan Times, referring to ‘RRR’, Ram Charan said, “I did expect it to be a big hit, but the No 1 tag I never expected – that was a beautiful surprise. That was mind-blowing for us, even for Rajamouli I feel.”

On working with Jr NTR, he stated, “buddy Tarak and achieving the scale of success in our best director of India’s direction” is everything that an actor will ask for. He also mentioned that there was "so-called rivalry" between the two actors, but now they are friends.

While talking about his father Chiranjeevi, he stated, “It’s a dream come true, I’ve learned a lot. I don’t think I stepped into Acharya as a co-star, I’ve stepped into it as a student and I’ve learned a lot from him. And the best part is he never handheld me through any of the shooting days. He let me live my character and he let me make mistakes. He let me do another take. But he didn’t have any problem, never lost his cool, and that I’m really thankful for.”