RRR: Ram Charan reacts to film’s worldwide success, calls it ‘amazing birthday gift’

With its increased demand, SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has been smashing the box office. Now, in response to the film's success and the outpouring of love from fans, birthday boy Ram Charan has resorted to Twitter to express his gratitude.



He wrote, Thank you for the immense love and appreciation for SS Rajamouli Garu’s RRR. My warmest thanks to each and everyone who has watched the film in theatres with great enthusiasm. I humbly accept this amazing birthday gift.”

SS Rajamouli's flick 'RRR' has soared to new heights at the box office. The film is showing no signs of slowing down, and industry experts predict that it will perform brilliantly in the next days. The film made a staggering Rs 23 crores on its first day (gross).

Now that the Day 2 numbers are in, it's projected that the film will gross more than Rs 400 crore worldwide, with double-digit earnings in Hindi for the next few days.

Reacting to fans' love, Jr NTR took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank You, each and everyone, for your unwavering love. Your love, admiration and support is what keeps me going...Enjoy the visual spectacle that is #RRRMovie.”



For the uninitiated, 'RRR' is a fictional drama based on the Indian freedom heroes Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively played by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. For its massive global release, the Telugu film has been dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and other Indian and foreign languages.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Fans were excited to see the film because it had generated a lot of hype prior to its release and had been heavily promoted.