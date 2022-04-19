Headlines

Entertainment

RRR: Ram Charan organises langar at Golden Temple post film's success

SS Rajamouli's RRR star Ram Charan organised langar at Golden Temple as a token of gratitude for his film's grand succes.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 19, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

As SS Rajamouli's RRR became an all-time blockbuster, actor Ram Charan organised langar at the Golden Temple, Amritsar, as a token of gratitude for the film's stupendous success. Ram's wife Upasana Konidela represented him at the Darbar Sahib, and she even enjoyed delicious food at the Langar hall. Later the Gurudwara Committee also gifted a portrait of the Golden Temple to Upasana. 

During the film promotions, team RRR, Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR visited the temple and prayed for the film's success. Viral Bhayani posted Upsana's moment from the Golden Temple and said, "Langar Organised in Amritsar by Ram Charan as a mark of gratitude for recent love and adoration he’s received for RRR. Upasna Konidela, his wife was blessed with the opportunity represent him at the langar seva by feeding pilgrims at the golden temple."

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the leading roles has crossed the coveted figure of Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office, becoming the third Indian film to achieve this feat after Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' and Rajamouli's previous blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

READ: RRR breaches Rs 1,000 crore mark, Rana Daggubati lauds Rajamouli for fulfilling 'one India one cinema' dream

Now, Rana Daggubati who starred in the 'Baahubali' series as the antagonist Bhallaladeva against the leading man Prabhas in dual roles of Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali, has reacted to the historic accomplishment of RRR. The actor has saluted team RRR including SS Rajamouli, adding that the filmmaker has fulfilled 'one India one cinema' dream.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, April 10, Daggubati shared the official announcement poster of RRR hitting Rs 1,000 crore mark and wrote, "ONE INDIA ONE CINEMA” was a wishful dream till one man came along and said this is what it looks like!! Capitan you’ve done it again!! (fire emojis) @ssrajamouli and team #RRR. I salute you!! @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan". Till now, RRR has grossed over Rs 1,100 crores worldwide

