RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer takes earth-shattering opening in USA with Rs 26.46 crore

As expected, SS Rajamouli's latest directorial RRR is making India proud. The film has opened to a monstrous start in the overseas market, and the Thursday previews figures are out. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, RRR collected $ 3,198,766 from the USA, $ 270,361 from Canada, and that brings the total collection of North America to 26.46 crores. The Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer also opened up huge in the UK (Rs 2.40 crore), and it will fetch phenomenal collections from Australia and New Zealand too.

SS Rajamouli's latest directorial RRR has earned the title of 'epic' from the word go. The film has opened to packed houses, people are going crazy over their favourite stars, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and the film has stood up to the people's huge expectations. The film had expected to have a decent start in the Hindi belt, but the positive response and word-of-mouth will certainly bring growth in evening and late-night shows. As per trade expert Sumit Kadel, the film will open around Rs 10 crore. However, going with the positive response, the film will end up earning around Rs 16-19crore, and that's what even another trade expert Rohit Jaiswal thinks.

Before RRR, the audience was moved by Vivek Agnihotri's blockbuster, The Kashmir Files. But it seems like Rajamouli's film will be a clear winner in the Hindi belt from day 1. The Kashmir Files opened around Rs 3.55 crores, and RRR is expected to open with a double-digit figure, so even you can understand the impact RRR will have at the box office. As per some trade experts, the film will collectively collect Rs 100 crores from all the languages. If the movie really fetches this magical figure, then Rajamouli will create another glorious chapter in the history of Indian cinema.