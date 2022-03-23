'RRR': Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli perform Ganga aarti in Varanasi - see viral pics

Needless to say, there was a huge crowd gathered at the Ganga ghat to see and cheer for 'RRR' stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

The popular adage 'all that begins well, ends well' rings true for the makers of the hugely-anticipated movie 'RRR' as they concluded the multi-city promotional tour undertaken ahead of the film's release by performing the sacred Ganga Aarti in the holy city of Varanasi on Tuesday.

The cast of 'RRR' including Ram Charan, Jr NTR and the prolific filmmaker SS Rajamouli, performed the sacred Ganga Aarti in Varanasi on Tuesday.

After touring cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dubai, Baroda, Delhi, Jaipur, Amritsar and Kolkata, the cast looked visibly excited to perform the Ganga aarti and seek blessings for their big-ticket release. Not just that, the cast also had a whale of a time interacting with the local media and relished some local delicacies.

Needless to say, there was a huge crowd gathered at the Ganga ghat to see and cheer for Ram Charan and Jr NTR, giving them a warm welcome in Varanasi.

READ: Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR shake a leg to 'RRR' celebration anthem 'Sholay'

(Photo credit: PR handout)

Interestingly, setting another benchmark, India's biggest action drama, S.S Rajamouli's 'RRR' is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema and 3D format.

The multi-lingual includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. 'RRR' is releasing on March 25, 2022.