'RRR': Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli perform Ganga aarti in Varanasi - see viral pics

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

Specially-abled dog receives custom wheelchair from Mercedes-Benz, viral video melts hearts

Who will be CSK captain after MS Dhoni’s retirement? Ambati Rayudu reveals top pick; not Ben Stokes, Jadeja

Centre vs Opposition war of words over Manipur violence: BJP rakes up Malda incident, Congress reacts

UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts, apply at upsconline.nic.in



UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts, apply at upsconline.nic.in

Kanguva glimpse Twitter reaction: Netizens say Suriya 'will take Kollywood to next level', call film 'visual treat'

Diabetes tips: 8 breakfast foods to control blood sugar levels

AI imagines South stars playing Cillian Murphy's titular role in Oppenheimer

6 morning drinks for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film



This film producer is Virat Kohli’s brother-in-law; signed Rs 400 crore deal with Amazon, Netflix; his hit movies are…



'RRR': Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli perform Ganga aarti in Varanasi - see viral pics

Needless to say, there was a huge crowd gathered at the Ganga ghat to see and cheer for 'RRR' stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Mar 23, 2022, 08:19 AM IST

The popular adage 'all that begins well, ends well' rings true for the makers of the hugely-anticipated movie 'RRR' as they concluded the multi-city promotional tour undertaken ahead of the film's release by performing the sacred Ganga Aarti in the holy city of Varanasi on Tuesday. 

The cast of 'RRR' including Ram Charan, Jr NTR and the prolific filmmaker SS Rajamouli, performed the sacred Ganga Aarti in Varanasi on Tuesday. 

After touring cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dubai, Baroda, Delhi, Jaipur, Amritsar and Kolkata, the cast looked visibly excited to perform the Ganga aarti and seek blessings for their big-ticket release. Not just that, the cast also had a whale of a time interacting with the local media and relished some local delicacies. 

Needless to say, there was a huge crowd gathered at the Ganga ghat to see and cheer for Ram Charan and Jr NTR, giving them a warm welcome in Varanasi. 

READ: Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR shake a leg to 'RRR' celebration anthem 'Sholay'

 

(Photo credit: PR handout)

Interestingly, setting another benchmark, India's biggest action drama, S.S Rajamouli's 'RRR' is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema and 3D format.

The multi-lingual includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. 'RRR' is releasing on March 25, 2022.

