RRR: Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer gets featured in 'Best Films of 2022' list by Los Angeles Times

RRR Movie/Twitter

Headlined by the two Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR and directed by the maverick SS Rajamouli, RRR continues to amaze audiences across the globe. The period-action extravaganza, which collected around Rs 1200 crore worldwide, has been garnering praise and acclaim from international artists and publications for its astonishing action sequences and amazing plot.

And now RRR has been featured in the Best Films of 2022 (released so far) list by the Los Angeles Times, one of the largest-circulated newspapers in the United States of America. Reacting to the news, the official Twitter handle of RRR wrote on Twitter, "Glad to see #RRRMovie featured in the LA Times ‘The best movies of 2022’ list" and added a red heart emoji and hands up emoji.

Glad to see #RRRMovie featured in the LA Times The best movies of 2022 list. https://t.co/FyZK1wUJXR — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 30, 2022

The description of the film in the list reads, "S.S. Rajamouli’s Telugu-language sensation is a hellaciously entertaining mash-up of history and legend, politics and romance, hyperviolent action and song-and-dance musical, venomous snakes and throat-mauling tigers. As the two mighty warriors whose tender bromance becomes a truly infernal affair, N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan are forces of nature."

Along with the SS Rajamouli epic, the Los Angeles Times list features movies from around the world including The Tsugua Diaries, Playground, Intregalde, In Front of Your Face, The Northman, Flux Gourmet, Crimes of the Future, Benediction, Great Freedom, Happening, and Kimi.



READ | Koffee With Karan 7: RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR refused to come on Karan Johar's show?

Recently, RRR defeated Hollywood blockbusters like Robert Pattinson's The Batman and Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick to emerge as the runner-up in the Best Film category at the Hollywood Critics Association midseason awards, next to the absurdist comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once which swept the awards and won in each and every category it was nominated for.