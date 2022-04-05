Headlines

Entertainment

Entertainment

RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli attend film's success party, see viral videos

The 'RRR' success party was hosted by the producer Dil Raju in Hyderabad on Monday, April 3.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 05, 2022, 07:27 AM IST

With SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' inching closer to the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the global box office, producer Dil Raju, who had bought the film's distribution rights in Nizam, hosted a grand success party for the Ram Charan-Jr. NTR starrer in Hyderbad on Monday, April 4. 

The videos from the same gala event have been shared by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani on his Instagram handle. In one of the videos, Jr NTR can be seen entering the celebratory event with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi. The 'Jai Lava Kusa' star wore a white shirt and black trousers as he was seen greeting everyone at the party. His wife Pranathi was seen in an embroidered blue dress as she walked alongside his husband.


In another video, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela were seen entering the success party. The 'Magadheera' star was seen walking barefoot in a black kurta pajama as Charan is currently observing the 41-day long Ayyappa Deeksha. His wife Upasana wore an orange coloured embroidered kurti and paired it up with black leggings.


SS Rajamouli also grooved to his film's viral hit song 'Naatu Naatu' at the success party, as seen in the video uploaded on the official Instagram handle of the film. The videos and pictures from the 'RRR' success party have gone viral on the Internet since last night.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

READ | RRR box office collection: Ram Charan-Jr NTR's film set to cross Rs 1000 crore worldwide

Set in 1920, 'RRR' explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India. The period-action extravaganza has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.

