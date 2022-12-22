Search icon
RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's Naatu Naatu shortlisted for Oscars 2023

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has achieved great success! Being included on the shortlist for the 2023 Oscars is a source of pride for all Indians.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 09:22 AM IST

File photo

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has achieved great success! Being included on the shortlist for the 2023 Oscars is a source of pride for all Indians. The film's upbeat song Naatu Naatu has found a spot in Oscars 2023. 

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, previously created history when it was nominated for a Golden Globe. For Naatu Naatu, the movie had been able to secure a spot in the Original Song category. Given that it is seen as a forerunner to the significant Academy Awards, which conclude the awards season, the Golden Globe is a very significant honour to take home. Well, RRR has finally successfully made it onto the 95th Academy Awards shortlist for Naatu Naatu. Since then, fans have showered the team with praise. 

While RRR has several well-liked songs, none have achieved Naatu Naatu's level of popularity. For those who don't know, the Mariinskyi Palace served as the location for the RRR song's filming (Ukraine Presidential Palace). The Telugu song's lyrics were written by Chandrabose, while MM Keeravani provided the music. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava sang Naatu Naatu. In 2021, the track was filmed. 

For the unversed, The Indian Gujarati film Chhello Show, also known as Last Film Show in English, has been nominated for the Best International Film Oscar. It is the first Indian movie to be included in this category in more than 20 years.  

Also read: RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer bags three trophies at Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Annual Awards

The category includes Holy Spider (Denmark), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Saint Omer (France), Corsage (Austria), EO (Poland), Return to Seoul (Cambodia), Decision to Leave (South Korea), Close (Belgium), and Argentina, 1985 in addition to Alejandro González Iárritu's Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Argentina). Their first film to be shortlisted in the category is Joyland from Pakistan. 

 

