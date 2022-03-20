'RRR': Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rajamouli's film becomes first movie to be promoted at 'Statue of Unity'

When you have a mega film like 'RRR,' it is obvious that the promotions will also be done on a magnum scale. Team 'RRR,' Ram Charan, Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli headed to Gujrat for promotions, and they chose to promote their upcoming epic-drama at 'Statue of Unity.' India's most expensive film gets promoted near the world's tallest statue. The images and videos from the promotional event have already become a rage on the internet. Film's main leads, Ram Charan and Jr NTR posed with their signature handshake before the statue, and Rajamouli's presence added more weightage to the moment.

The cast and the director of 'RRR' are leaving no stone unturned, and they have been en route to a mega promotional campaign, that crosses states and countries. Before landing in Gujarat, the team has already charmed the public of Dubai, Bengaluru, and the aura was something else.

With S.S Rajamouli's 'RRR' starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn' set for a theatrical release on March 25 after being postponed multiple times due to Covid-19 pandemic. the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said it will soon fix special ticket prices for the film for the first 10 days after its release.

State Cinematography Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said the officials concerned were considering a request from Rajamouli to allow special prices for the cinema tickets for "RRR". He told reporters that while taking a decision, it will be ensured that cinema-goers are not burdened.

For the unversed, Rajamouli, along with producer D.V.V. Danayya, had met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday with a request to provide special benefit of increased ticket prices under a recent Government Order (GO). The Chief Minister had reportedly responded positively to the request of the director of "Baahubali" fame.

Meanwhile, as per a report in Indian Express, Andhra Pradesh Minister Perni Nani revealed the budget massive budget of 'RRR" in a press statement. He said, "We got an application from the makers of RRR. As per that information, the producers have spent Rs 336 crore on the movie, excluding GST and the salaries of the cast and crew. Soon, the file will reach the Chief Minister and we will decide on the further hike of movie ticket prices." As per this, one can assume that the budget of 'RRR' is over Rs 400 crores.