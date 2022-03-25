RRR: Ram Charan fans dress up as Alluri Sitarama Raju for the screening- Watch

SS Rajamouli did it again. The craze of RRR has just begun, and it's just scaling up and onwards. Fans of Ram Charan and Jr NTR are celebrating their favourites, and they are cherishing the film like a treat. In one of the videos, we can see a hoard of Ram Charan fans arriving to watch the film in Alluri Sitarama Raju's look. The fans have donned the saffron bana and loincloth, and they storm into the cinemas with joy and pride.

Watch the viral video

Isn't it crazy? Well, that's what you call leaving a mark. While history has been witness to the fact that fans leave no stone unturned in expressing their love for the stars they worship, this time around it was time for the actor to shower some love to his fans. Yes, we are talking about superstar Ram Charan who watched an early morning show of his movie at Sri Bhramaramba theatre in Hyderabad with his fans. The 'RRR' star, who is being hailed as the man of the moment and the actor on whose brawny shoulders the film rests, looked suave in a black shirt and denim as he waved at the crowd gathered outside the cinema hall. The photos of Ram Charan gathered by a massive crowd outside the cinema hall, as he greets them with utmost humility, have gone viral on social media.

Check out the photos below

'RRR' also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special yet pivotal roles. Set in 1920, 'RRR' explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.