RRR: Pushpa director Sukumar pens heartfelt Telugu poem for SS Rajamouli - Read

That SS Rajamouli directed 'RRR' has emerged as a blockbuster comes as no surprise. The Ram Charan and Jr Ntr starrer, set in 1920 and explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India, has been gaining massively at the box office and shattering records, collecting over Rs 257 crore on its opening day worldwide.

Meanwhile, director Sukumar, who scored a blockbuster hit with 'Pushpa' recently, conveyed his best wishes to S.S. Rajamouli, as he loved the sensational 'RRR'.

Lifting the 'Magadheera' director up to the skies, Sukumar pens a heartfelt note in the form of a Telugu poem.

"Even though we are next to you, we have to run, to reach you. Even though we are in the sky, we need to lift up our heads to look at you", the 'Pushpa' director wrote.

Sukumar continued, "The only difference between you and us, Rajamouli, is, you can make a film like this and we can only watch it".

It is a known fact that despite being in a competitive position, Rajamouli and Sukumar have always shared a cordial relationship with each other.

Sukumar, during an event, also mentioned that he had no plans to make 'Pushpa' as a pan-India movie, but Rajamouli was the one who insisted on doing that.

'RRR', which also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, hit theatres on March 25.