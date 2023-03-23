RRR producer DVV Danayya hasn't spoken to SS Rajamouli in months, reports say he was 'sidelined' for Oscars campaign

DVV Danayya and SS Rajamouli

RRR may be winning awards worldwide, including the coveted Oscars as well, but many have wondered why the film’s producer DVV Danayya is absent from the ceremonies and the campaigns. All the awards have been received by SS Rajamouli, the film’s director, while convention normally dictates the producer accepting them. Now reports have claimed that the filmmaker was ‘sidelined’ after he refused to shell out Rs 25 crore for the film’s Oscars campaign.

In a recent interview Danayya had said, “I’m not actually in touch with Rajamouli or Ram Charan or anyone from RRR. I’m happy that a song in a film produced by me fetched an Oscar award. Would make some more best films in the coming days.” However, he said he had no ill will towards Rajamouli or anyone and he was proud he could get scions from Nandamuri family (Jr NTR) and the Mega family (Ram Charan) together on screen.

Now, a report in Siasat claims that Danayya was ‘sidelined’ after he refused SS Rajamouli’s request to spend Rs 25 crore for the film’s Oscars campaign. The award campaign for Oscars is extensive with most studios spending a lot of money on it. The report states that Rajamouli had requested Danayya and his two stars to spend Rs 25 crore each on it but the producer refused. In the end, it was the film’s US distributor who financed the campaign.

In an interview with Telugu.com, Danayya said, “I also heard about the money spent for the Oscar campaign. I haven’t spent any money on the campaign and I am not aware of what happened exactly. But no one spends Rs 80 crores for an award event. There would be no profits involved in it.”

RRR became the first Indian feature film to win an Oscar last week when its chartbuster Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.