'RRR': Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody join Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt in SS Rajamouli's film

Earlier this year SS Rajamouli announced the complete cast of his upcoming directorial RRR. The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Rajamouli went on to reveal that Alia Bhatt is paired opposite Ram and the film also has Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. Moreover, it was also said that British actor Daisy Edgar Jones will be seen opposite Tarak. But she opted out of the film stating, "RRR: Unfortunately due to family circumstances I am unable to participate in filming for this wonderful film. The script is truly brilliant and it’s such a great character, I hope whenever they cast receives as warm a welcome as I have and I wish the production all the best"

Now Rajamouli has announced the new actor to be paired opposite Jr NTR and she is Olivia Morris. The official Twitter page of RRR wrote, "Welcome aboard #OliviaMorris @OliviaMorris891! We are happy to have you play the female lead #JENNIFER. Looking forward to the shoot. #RRRMovie #RRR."

The makers also announced the main antagonists of the film - Ray Stevenson as Scott while Alison Doody as Lady Scott. RRR Twitter page wrote, "#RayStevenson, it’s a pleasure to have you play the lead antagonist #SCOTT in #RRRMovie. Can't wait to begin shooting with you. #RRR."

They also shared, "Welcome to Indian cinema, #AlisonDoody! Had a wonderful time shooting for your first schedule... We are glad to have you play lead antagonist #LADYSCOTT in #RRRMovie! #RRR"

RRR is all set to hit the screens next year.