'RRR' new poster: Jr NTR-Ram Charan as Komaram Bheem-Alluri Sitarama Raju captured in celebratory mood

The makers of RRR are leaving no stone unturned in making fans excited for the magnum opus. The SS Rajamouli directorial has Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles and their every new update make fans impatient for the release of the film. On the occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Jur Sital, Cheti Chand, Bohag Bihu, Navreh and Poila Boshak, a new poster of RRR has been unveiled.

In the new poster, Jr NTR and Ram Charan as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively are seen being lifted by people while rejoicing on an occasion. The photo has Jai Lava Kusa actor wearing a white kurta and pyjama with a yellow cloth tied around the waist. While Ram is seen in a white shirt and plaid trousers with suspenders attached to it.

The still is captioned as "Wishing everyone a prosperous year ahead... #ఉగాది #ಯುಗಾದಿ #GudiPadwa #नवसंवत्सर #தமிழ்ப்புத்தாண்டு #വിഷു #ਵੈਸਾਖੀ #RRRMovie @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @DVVMovies @PenMovies @LycaProductions."

Also read SS Rajamouli unveils ferocious first motion poster of Ajay Devgn from 'RRR' on his 52nd birthday

Check it out below:

RRR has an ensemble supporting cast including Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody. The film is a fictional story about India's freedom fighters who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

RRR is slated to release on October 13, 2021.