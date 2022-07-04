RRR: Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos calls SS Rajamouli's film 'craziest thrill ride of a movie'

Ted Sarandon-RRR/Instagram, File photo

Since its streaming premiere on Netflix, SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has been garnering acclaim and praise from international celebrities, and the latest to join the bandwagon is Ted Sarandos, who serves the Chief Content Officer and co-Chief Executive Officer (along with Reed Hastings) at Netflix.

Ted took to his Facebook account and heaped praises on the film as he wrote, "If you have not yet checked out RRR on Netflix, you must. It is the craziest thrill ride of a movie you will see this year. (In Hindi with English subtitles) it is a blast".





The big-budget blockbuster hit cinemas on March 25, and recently completed 100 days of its theatrical release on July 2 and hence released a special poster celebrating the occasion. The film's official social media handles shared the poster and wrote, "RRRIDING HIGHHHH….. 100 Days of #RRRMovie!!"

RRR also achieved a historic milestone recently when it became the first Indian movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Hollywood Critics Association awards and ended up as the runner-up beating Hollywood blockbusters such as Robert Pattinson's The Batman and Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert directed Everything Everywhere All At Once won the top honour.



READ | RRR: Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer gets featured in 'Best Films of 2022' list by Los Angeles Times

Earlier, The Vampires Diaries star Joseph Morgan, American Crime Story writer Larry Karaszewski, The Suicide Squad actor Steve Agee, Doctor Strange co-writer C Robert Cargill, and Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse producer Christopher Miller have also showered praises on the film.

Also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, RRR has earned around Rs 1200 crore at the global box office and is the fourth highest-grossing film of all time behind Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and KGF Chapter 2.