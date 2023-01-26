Search icon
RRR music composer MM Keeravani pays respect to 'parents and mentors' after winning Padma Shri

MM Keeravani got awarded with national honour a day after RRR secured a nomination in The Academy 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 06:28 AM IST

RRR music composer MM Keeravani pays respect to 'parents and mentors' after winning Padma Shri
MM Keeravani

RRR's music composer MM Keeravaani expressed gratitude for being conferred with the Padma Shri. Ahead of India's 74th Republic Day, the Government of India, on Wednesday, released a list of the Padma awardees. The RRR music composer along with actress Raveena Tandon will receive the prestigious award later in the year.

Taking to Twitter, Keeravaani dropped a note, which read, "Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India. Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion."

Here's the tweet

He will receive the Padma Shri -- the fourth highest civilian honour in India. The news comes a day after RRR made it to the official 95th Oscar nominations. The Telugu blockbuster has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards, it was announced on Tuesday evening. The award ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on March 12.

Naatu Naatu is a dance song picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film’s lead stars. It has been composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The song has won Best Original Song at the Golden Globes and become a frontrunner for the Oscars. RRR also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in extended cameos. 

Recently, Ajay Devgn heaped praise for RRR. During Bholaa's 2nd teaser launch, he said, "Jab humari industry ki filmein chalti hai toh bahut aacha lagta hai and industry ka bahut fayda hota hai. Rajamouli has taken the film internationally. Aur aaj agar hum papers mein statements dekh rahe hai James Cameron ke and bakiyon ke. Toh humari industry recognises ki ja rahi hai, jo ki bahut badi baat, and I feel proud. It's a great feeling. (When our films get appreciated on a global level, the entire film industry gets recognised. When we read comments from International filmmakers like James Cameron and other people, it makes us feel proud. This is a big deal)." RRR was released in India on March 25, 2022. 

(With inputs from ANI)

