RRR: Meet Varun Buddhadev, child actor who played young Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli's film

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has been receiving a thundering response at the box office. The film, starring South superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, earned Rs 500 crore at the box office worldwide on its opening weekend and has been going strong since its release on March 25. With a pan-India cast, the visual spectacle has brought back the glory of Indian cinema thereby bringing the audience back to cinema halls across pan-India all languages.

And while the audience and the critics have been lauding the performances of Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the film, child actor Varun Buddhadev, who essayed the young Ram Charan aka Alluri Sitarama Raju in 'RRR', too has caught the attention of the viewers.

Varun's unfeigned portrayal of young Alluri Sitarama Raju, his powerful screen presence with the emotional range he displayed in the limited scenes he had in the film, managed to cast a magical spell on the audience. Varun certainly left the viewers impressed as he essayed the role of a young Ram Charan in 'RRR'.

Varun Buddhadev started his acting career with a TV commercial at the age of 8. Later, he did multiple TV commercials, TV serials, films and web series. In 2021, Varun performed the lead character role in a music video too.

Varun Buddhadev has also played a major in the film, 'Toolsidas Junior' and was seen playing the role of young Shaibani Khan in 'The Empire'. Next, he will be seen essaying the young title character role in the film 'Prithviraj' starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar. He will also be playing the lead role in an upcoming web series 'Yaar Dost'.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan acting in 'RRR' too has been lauded by one and all. Some even went on to say that he is a 'God-level actor'.

'RRR' hit theatres on March 25. So far, the film has been garnering a positive response and continues to rule at the box office.