'RRR' makers propose two release dates depending on Covid-19 situation in India - Know here

In an unexpected turn of events, the makers of 'RRR' have proposed two release dates for the film on their Instagram account.

The post reads, "If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all the theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, RRR Movie will release on 28th April 2022."

Take a look at the post here-

The Ram Charan, Jr NTR starter was all set to dazzle big screen on January 7, but owing to the rise of COVID cases, and the restrictions around the states, the makers had to make the tough call. In an official announcement previosuly, the makers said, "Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love."





The postponement of the film was inevitable, and even before the official statement, trade pundits, and analysts had forseen the fate of 'RRR.' As per the report of News18, producer and box-office expert, Girish Johar said that film's delay is inevitable. "While there is no official word from the makers of the film, there has been a lot of talk among the trade circles that RRR has got postponed indefinitely as several states in the country are going for restrictions." He further added that the delay will cause heavy loss to makers, and there might be a formal announcement soon."RRR is a major tent-pole film. It is one of the costliest films ever made in Indian cinema. The makers have done aggressive promotions and even requested a few films to push their release dates forward so that they could get a solo release."