Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

RRR: Mahesh Babu reacts to SS Rajmouli's film, calls it 'breathtaking'

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is in awe of Rajamouli's latest directorial RRR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2022, 05:30 PM IST

RRR: Mahesh Babu reacts to SS Rajmouli's film, calls it 'breathtaking'

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is awestruck with SS Rajmouli's latest directorial RRR. He shared his experience of watching the film with a series of tweets. 

Check out the tweets

RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR in primary roles, with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Sarin in extended cameos. 

 

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.