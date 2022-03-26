RRR: Mahesh Babu reacts to SS Rajmouli's film, calls it 'breathtaking'

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is awestruck with SS Rajmouli's latest directorial RRR. He shared his experience of watching the film with a series of tweets.

Check out the tweets

There are films and then there are SS Rajamouli films! #RRR E.P.I.C!! The scale, grandeur visuals, music & emotions are unimaginable, breathtaking and simply stunning! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 26, 2022

There are sequences in the film where you forget yourself and get immersed in the cinematic experience. Only a master storyteller can do that!! Sensational filmmaking by the master @ssrajamouli!! So proud, sir!! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 26, 2022

@tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan grow beyond their stardom and come out with performances which are out of this world!! The law of gravity didn't seem to exist in the Natu-Natu song! They were literally flying! March 26, 2022

RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR in primary roles, with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Sarin in extended cameos.