RRR: KRK gets brutally trolled for calling Rajamouli's film 'disaster'

Self-proclaimed critic KRK believes that RRR is a disaster, and he got brutally trolled for his claims of makers giving out forge box office numbers. KRK expressed his disbelief over SS Rajamouli's latest directorial on Twitter saying, "Public has totally rejected #RRR and it’s a disaster. But makers are creating fake hype from fake reporting by paid media. So I will prove in my next review that it’s already a disaster. People know nothing how to calculate huge budget of 680Cr!"

In another tweet, he called Ram Charan-Jr NTR's film as a disaster of decade by saying, "According to first week collection of film #RRR it is one of the biggest disaster of this decade. RRR budget is two-time more than joint budget of Baahubali and Baahubali2 and lifetime business will be 40% off film #Baahubali2 only.

Here are KRK's tweets

Well, as soon as he posted these tweets, several netizens came in support of Rajamouli, and they blasted KRK for his views. "@ssrajamouli plz give him payment," mocked a user. Another user added, "RRR 9.1/10 rating.disaster kisko kehte hai desdrohi ka rating dekh lo 1.2/10.RRR biggest hit .ab faltu ka jhuta review banane ki zarurat ni hai." One of the users schooled KRK by saying, "The fact is that he can't digest the roaring success of RRR as an addition to that he didn't get tea and snacks so he is giving fake reviews." Another netizen slammed the critic saying, "Are rajamouli sir usko paisa do .ea pagla geya hai.ab rrr ka budget 680 cr hogyeya hai according to krk.ager film 1000 cr paar hogeya collection phir bolega budget 1000 cr hai or media jhut bol raha hai sara collection jhut hai"

Last week, KRK tried to troll RRR through his review, but people didn't buy it. RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.