RRR: Karan Johar salutes SS Rajamouli, calls Ram Charan-Jr NTR 'outstanding performers'

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leading roles is creating havoc at the box office with gross worldwide collections of above Rs 500 crore within three days of its release on March 25. The period-action drama is being loved by the audience for multiple reasons including grand visuals, brilliant performances, engaging plot, and sensational music.

Now, Karan Johar, who had presented SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' films in the Hindi belt under his banner Dharma Productions, has showered praise on the director and its two leading actors in a couple of tweets.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, March 28, Karan first applauded SS Rajamouli as he wrote, "There are filmmaker’s and then there is @ssrajamouli sir ! He can take your breathe away and he does it again with #RRR ! Salute to his vision and his mega master ability to execute it with the expertise of a GENIUS!". The Telugu filmmaker even replied to his tweet writing, "Thank you sir for your kind words...:) Glad you enjoyed #RRR."

Thank you sir for your kind words...:) Glad you enjoyed #RRR. March 28, 2022

In the next tweet, the 'Student of the Year' director called Ram Charan and Jr NTR 'true artists' as he tweeted, "My hugest congratulations and so much respect for @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan for being so extraordinary in #RRR and giving their blood , sweat and tears with the abandon of true artists! MEGA STARS and outstanding performers!". Ram Charan thanked him in his reply, "Thank you @karanjohar for your kind words humbled".

Thank you @karanjohar for your kind words humbled — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 28, 2022



The film also stars Alia Bhatt, who has always been supported by Karan in Bollywood, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal extended cameos. Set in 1920, 'RRR' explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India.