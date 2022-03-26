RRR: Jr NTR thanks fans for ‘unwavering love’, says it keeps him going

Jr NTR, the star of 'RRR,' is stunned and overwhelmed by the overwhelming support for his latest film. The film has performed admirably at the box office, as well as in the hearts of viewers who have praised the film and its performances.

Reacting to fans' love, Jr NTR took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank You, each and every one, for your unwavering love. Your love, admiration and support is what keeps me going...Enjoy the visual spectacle that is #RRRMovie.”



Enjoy the visual spectacle that is #RRRMovie. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 25, 2022

Allu Arjun, the star of 'Pushpa', took to Twitter to praise SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' team. He lauded the outstanding performances, referring to Alia Bhatt as 'our sweetest.'

He published a series of tweets about it and wrote, “Hearty Congratulations to the Entire team of #RRR . What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for the vision. Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & careers best performance. My Respect & love to my bava… power house.”



He also wrote, “@tarak9999 for a spectacular show. Brilliant Presence by respected @ajaydevgn Garu & our sweetest @aliaa08 And my spl wishes to @mmkeeravaani garu, @DOPSenthilKumar garu, Dvv Danayya garu & many others. Thank you all for making INDIAN CINEMA proud. This is a Kille R R R.”



For his magnum opus, SS Rajamouli got together two super brilliant actors, Jr NTR nicknamed Tarak and Ram Charan. We see Bheem (Jr NTR) and Raju (Ram Charan) journey from best friends to adversaries to friends again in the flick. In actual life, though, both actors come from different backgrounds, and there was a competition between them before the film.

On March 25, SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film RRR: Rise, Roar, Revolt, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was released. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt also star in the flick. Fans were eager to see the picture since there was a lot of buzz about it before it was released, and it was well promoted.