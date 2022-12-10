Search icon
RRR: Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer named among 10 best films of 2022 by National Board of Review, see full list here

SS Rajamouli's period-action blockbuster RRR continues its victory march in Hollywood with the NBR Awards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 05:02 PM IST

The period-action blockbuster RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leading roles, has stormed its chances of picking up the Oscars nominations as the SS Rajamouli directorial has been named among the best ten films of 2022 by the National Board of Review.

Reacting to this major victory, the social media handles of the film wrote, "The entire team of #RRR is ecstatic and beyond proud on winning the National Board of Review Award for the Top 10 films of the Year 2022". The NBR Awards ceremony will take place on January 8.

The other nine films that have been named among the Top 10 films are Aftersun, Avatar The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Till, The Woman King, and Women Talking. 

Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick has been named the Best Film, Steven Spielberg as the Best Director for The Fabelmans, Colin Farrell as the Best Actor for The Banshees of Inisherin, and Michelle Yeoh as the Best Actress for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

READ | RRR: SS Rajamouli opens up on Ram Charan-Jr NTR's film being called queer story, says 'I see two guys afraid to even...'

Formed in 1909, the National Board of Review is a non-profit organization of film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals, and academics. The NBR awards, first announced in 1929, are considered an early harbinger of the awards season, culminating in the prestigious Academy Awards.

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records of what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.

The astonishing action sequences, gripping storyline, brilliant performances, emotional music, stupendous direction, powerful music and background score, and obviously, the amazing Naatu Naatu dance sequence are the reasons behind the film's blockbuster success worldwide.

