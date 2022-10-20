Search icon
RRR: Jr NTR gets surprised after Japan's hotel staff member welcomed him with huge fan letter

Jr NTR aka Tarak got a warm welcome in Japan, and he was surprised after receiving a token of love from the hotel staff.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 06:51 PM IST

Jr NTR

After winning the hearts of Indians, Ram Charan and Jr NTR have headed to Japan to win over the audience with their blockbuster RRR. The SS Rajamouli's latest directorial is all set to make new records in Japan, as the film will release in cinemas on October 21. 

Currently, the actors are promoting their film at the Land of the Rising Sun, and apart from addressing the international media, they're also enjoying the global fandom too. Jr NTR got a surprise from the hotel's housekeeping staff member. In a video shared online, Tarak looked surprised after he received a huge letter from the waitress at the hotel.  The laminated letter consists of handwritten notes from his fans, expressing their love for the star. Tarak accepted the token of appreciation and even interacted with the lady. The video will certainly make you proud of the fact that you're Tarak's fan. 

Watch the video

Earlier, Ram Charan met some of his crazy fans at a restaurant in Japan. The Magadheera star acknowledged their love, and he sat with them for a fruitful conversation. Charan was quite affiliated with the fact that he has a following in the Land of Rising Sun, but little did he know, his fans presented him with customised merchandising including cookie packages, CDs, beverage bottles, t-shirts etc with Ram Charan’s face on it. 

READ: RRR star Ram Charan poses with Japanese fans in restaurant, receives customised gifts from admirers

Ram made his loyal fan base in Japan since 2009's Rajamouli directed Magadheera. The fandom has gone sky-high with RRR, and Charan's fans can't get enough of the actor. This is quite evident that Ram Charan has won hearts across borders. His style, his actions and his demeanour have been most spoken about and loved globally.

Recently, RRR was shown in a packed cinema house in the USA. As expected the audience was hooting, dancing on Naatu Naatu, and clapping during the action scene. After the movie ended, SS Rajamouli made a surprise entry into the auditorium. His presence enthralled the audience, and they welcomed the master director with loud applause. On the work front, Jr NTR will next be seen in Koratala Siva's #NTR30. Later, he will also be seen with KGF director Prashanth Neel's #NTR31

