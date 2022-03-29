RRR: Jr NTR pens heartfelt note thanking team including SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan

'RRR' has opened to a massive response at the Indian box-office earning gross collections of Rs 500 crores in its opening weekend, bringing back glory to the national cinemas. The SS Rajamouli film features an international cast including Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Shriya Saran among others.

The period-action extravaganza is based on a fictional story set in 1920 and centered around the freedom fighters Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, portrayed brilliantly by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR respectively. Now, Jr. NTR aka Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. aka Tarak has penned a heartfelt note thanking the entire 'RRR' team.

"All of you heaped praises on RRR and showered us with love since the film’s release. I would like to take a moment to thank everyone who made RRR, a landmark film in my career, possible", Tarak began the note.



READ | RRR review: Jr NTR amazes moviegoers with his terrific performance, fans hail Tarak as next pan-India star

The actor then thanked Rajamouli and his co-star Ram Charan as he added, "Thank you Jakkanna (as SS Rajamouli is lovingly called in the Telugu film industry) for inspiring me to give my best. You truly brought out the best in me and made me feel like water, versatile. You pushed me as an actor and made me mold into my character and all his layers with great ease and conviction. Charan, my brother, I can’t imagine acting in RRR without you. No one else could have done justice to the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Not only RRR but Bheem would have been incomplete without you. Thank you for being the fire to my water."

Expressing gratitude towards Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, he continued, "It was an honour to work with the legendary Ajay Sir and I will greatly cherish this memory forever. Alia, you're a powerhouse of an actor and have incredible strength to the film with your presence. Keep soaring."

In the later part of the note, Jr. NTR thanked the rest of the cast, the producer D. V. V. Danayya, the music director M. M. Keeravani, the writer K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, and other technicians who worked on the film. He also thanked the Indian film fraternity for lending their support as he wrote, "I am happy that we united as one force and revived the glory of Indian Cinema, together. When we become one, Indian Cinema will be number 1". The star went on to thank Indian media too for "making RRR not just India's biggest action drama film but one of the world's biggest action drama films."

In concluding his note, Jr. NTR expressed gratitude to his fans as he wrote, "Last but not least, I would like to thank my fans from the bottom of my heart. Your unconditional love and support fueled me to give my best even in the most challenging times of Covid-19. I promise to entertain you all with many more.