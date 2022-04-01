RRR: Jr NTR opens up about 30-year old rivalry with Ram Charan's family

SS Rajamouli's RRR has not changed the fate of the Indian box office, but it has also ended the decades-long enmity between the leading stars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. RRR stars Ram and Tarak as Alluri Sitarama Raja, and Komaram Bheem, and they have been seen as best friends on screen. However, in real life, there has been a rivalry between the artists' families for over three decades. Yes, Tarak aka Jr NTR recently revealed that their families were at loggerheads professionally, but their equation has changed after the movie. In one of the media interviews, Tarak said, "The whole scenario has changed, as Charan and I are best friends now."

READ: RRR (Hindi) box office collection: SS Rajamouli's film continues to dominate, all set to enter Rs 200-crore club

The epic drama is creating history at the box office, and it has cemented director Rajamouli as the 'visionary filmmaker' of all time. In a conversation with Anupama Chopra, Tarak confessed the fact that has been a rivalry for three decades among them, but now after completing the film, they have become friends. "Two actors, coming from different families... I don't know if should say this or not... but there is 30-35 odd years of rivalry between the families...and today we're doing this film. Tarak further added, "We are rivals, but we are friends too. So our rivalry is very positive."

The actor further questioned the trend of multi-starrer and asked, "When was the last big collaboration between two big stars in Hindi... Karan Arjun? But now we see this cross-pollination happening, and this needs to happen." Jr NTR, Ram Charan believes that RRR will re-ignite the trend of multi-starrer in cinemas. Jr NTR aslo asserted that we need to bring artists from various parts of our country to make one big Indian film industry, and for him, language is not a barrier.

As per trade analysts, so far, RRR has minted over Rs 600 crores (worldwide) and is currently marching towards entering the Rs 700 crore club. As for the Hindi version of 'RRR', if the trend over the last few days is any indication, SS Rajamouli's film will enter the Rs 200-crore club within a week of its release